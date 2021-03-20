Report: Deshaun Watson will attribute using Instagram massage therapists to COVID-19

Getty Images

Lawyer Rusty Hardin has said that a response on behalf of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to multiple claims of assault during massage sessions will be provided next week. Someone apparently has leaked a preview of a portion of Watson’s explanation.

According to TMZ.com, Watson used Instagram to find massage therapists because his usual therapist became unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Per the report, Watson used “various friends, teammates and associates” for recommendations.

While that information has nothing to do with the question of whether Watson engaged in misconduct during the massages (he insists he didn’t; at least 12 women formally have claimed otherwise), it attempts to explain away the perception that Watson deliberately used Instagram to seek out massages that possibly were going to be something more than massages.

As repeatedly explained this week, the activation of the civil justice system means that these allegations eventually will be resolved in court, barring a settlement. The alleged victims will testify, Watson will testify, a jury will hear their words, study their demeanor, and consider any other objective evidence before deciding whether the victims or Watson are telling the truth.

Separate from the legal process is the court of public opinion. Regardless of whether Tony Buzbee’s efforts are succeeding, he has established a considerable head start over Hardin in publicizing the message.