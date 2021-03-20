Report: Raiders to re-sign Nevin Lawson

Getty Images

Nevin Lawson will stick with the Raiders for another season.

Per Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee, Lawson will sign a one-year deal to return to Las Vegas.

After spending his first five years in Detroit, Lawson has played the last two years with the Raiders. He’s been a productive slot corner for the club, recording 61 tackles, four passes defensed, a pair of forced fumbles, and a sack in 2020.

Lawson has also played significant snaps on special teams, totaling 44 percent in 2019 and 38 percent in 2020.

Overall Lawson has appeared in 88 career games with 68 starts and tallied 34 passes defensed.