Saints forfeit 2022 draft pick for COVID-19 violations

Getty Images

The Saints will forfeit a draft pick for violating NFL COVID-19 rules, as originally reported, just not this year.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT the Saints will lose a pick in next year’s draft.

“The New Orleans Saints will forfeit their sixth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and will be fined $700,000 for violations of the NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols during the 2020 season,” McCarthy wrote in an email to PFT.

The Saints faced league discipline for celebrating in their locker room after a game with multiple players and coaches not wearing masks.

The Raiders were also disciplined during the season for COVID-19 violations. It is unclear whether they will lose a draft pick.