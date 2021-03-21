Bills get Mitchell Trubisky on a bargain-basement deal

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky has a pair of playoff performances on his four-year NFL resume. It wasn’t enough to get him a chance to start in 2021. It also wasn’t enough to get him a significant contract as a backup.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Trubisky’s contract with the Bills is a one-year, $2.5 million deal. He gets a $500,000 signing bonus, and a base salary of $2 million, $1.5 million of which is fully guaranteed.

The contract includes up to $2 million in incentives for playing time, passer rating, completion percentage, touchdowns, and postseason playing time. Obviously, those things only will happen if starter Josh Allen is injured.

It’s unknown what Trubisky was offered elsewhere, if anything. The 49ers reportedly were interested. Regardless of the total list of teams, the financial terms of the final deal are surprisingly low for a player who was the second overall pick in the draft.

Four years ago, Trubisky received a $19.25 million signing bonus under a contract that paid out more than $29 million over four seasons. Despite taking the Bears to the postseason twice in three years, he’s now a long way from that kind of money, and he’ll need to find a way back onto the field in Buffalo or somewhere else before he can get back to that level.