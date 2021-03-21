DeSean Jackson joins the Rams

Getty Images

Receiver DeSean Jackson has a new NFL home, in his hometown.

Jackson has agreed to terms with the Rams on a one-year deal. The team announced the move on Sunday night.

The 34-year-old Jackson was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2008. He spent six seasons with the Eagles, three in Washington, two in Tampa, and two more in Philadelphia.

Jackson worked with Rams coach Sean McVay during Jackson’s time in Washington.

Jackson instantly gives the Rams a field-stretching deep threat for quarterback Matthew Stafford, one that will soften up the crossing routes and underneath areas where Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp function best. The biggest question with Jackson is age and health. He missed 11 games in 2020, and he missed 13 games in 2019.

If healthy, he’s a difference maker. Assuming the price is right, it’s a prudent risk for a Rams team that will be short on draft picks, thanks to its propensity to trade them away.