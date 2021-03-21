Jeremiah Attaochu signs one-year deal with Bears

Getty Images

The Bears signed veteran outside linebacker ﻿Jeremiah Attaochu﻿ to a one-year contract Sunday, the team announced.

Attaochu, 28, is the fourth free agent the Bears have added from another team. He joins quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ (Cowboys), defensive lineman ﻿Angelo Blackson﻿ (Cardinals) and cornerback ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ (Lions) in moving to Chicago.

Attaochu appeared in 13 games with five starts for the Broncos last season, totaling a career-high five sacks. His 31 tackles was the second most of his career behind the 55 stops he had in 2015 with the Chargers.

Attaochu has played 74 games with 23 starts in seven NFL seasons with the Chargers (2014-17), Jets (2018) and Broncos (2019-20). He has made 144 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, 42 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.

He also spent time during the offseason with the 49ers (2018) and Chiefs (2019).

The Chargers selected Attaochu in the second round of the 2014 draft out of Georgia Tech, where he set a school record with 31.5 career sacks, including 12.5 as a senior in 2013.