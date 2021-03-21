Josh Shaw reinstated after gambling suspension

Getty Images

Defensive back Josh Shaw is eligible to play in the NFL again.

Shaw was suspended through at least the 2020 season for gambling on NFL games while he was a member of the Cardinals. The NFL’s daily transaction report on Saturday brought word that he has been reinstated.

While Shaw was on injured reserve during the 2019 season, he placed a parlay bet on the second halves of three games. One of the games involved the Cardinals and the league forbids players from wagering on games involving any teams.

Shaw had a one-year contract with the Cardinals, so he is a free agent. He played four games for the Chiefs and four games for the Buccaneers during the 2018 season after playing 47 games for the Bengals in his first three years in the league.