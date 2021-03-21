Miles Killebrew signing with the Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers re-signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster late last week and they spent the weekend bringing in a couple of players from outside the organization.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the team is signing defensive back Miles Killebrew to a one-year deal. They also came to an agreement with offensive lineman Joe Haeg.

Killebrew was a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Lions and spent the last five seasons in Detroit. Teryl Austin was the Lions’ defensive coordinator for the first two of those seasons and is now on the Steelers staff as the secondary coach and a senior defensive assistant.

Killebrew played 502 defensive snaps when Austin was in Detroit, but has played just 88 over the last three seasons while taking on a core special teams role. He has 105 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and an interception return for a touchdown in 78 career games.