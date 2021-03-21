Seahawks announce Gabe Jackson trade

Getty Images

Veteran guard Gabe Jackson is officially a Seahawk.

The Raiders agreed to trade Jackson to the Seahawks last Wednesday, but the deal didn’t become official before the week was out. Confirmation of the deal came on Sunday with an announcement from Seattle about the new member of their offensive line.

Jackson started 99 games in seven seasons with the Raiders, so he brings a great deal of experience with him to his new team. He’s the first new addition to the offensive line for the Seahawks this offseason, but they did re-sign centers Ethan Pocic and Kyle Turner.

The Seahawks are sending their 2021 fifth-round pick to the Raiders in the deal. Seattle now has three picks — a second-rounder, a fourth-rounder, and a seventh-rounder — in this year’s draft.