Urban Meyer criticizes free-agency process he utilized aggressively this week

March 21, 2021
Urban Meyer excelled as a college football coach in large part because he excelled as a recruiter. He’s not pleased that those skills of persuasion aren’t transferable to the NFL.

On Friday, Meyer complained about a frenetic free-agency process that hinges solely on throwing money at players once the so-called legal tapering period begins at noon ET on a Monday.

Yeah, that was awful,” Meyer said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I don’t agree with it but no one asked my opinion.”

Not, they didn’t. Meyer sought employment in the NFL, where that’s just the way it is. And so he accepted that, along with anything/everything else about the NFL that he may or may not agree with. While he has the right to complain publicly and/or privately about anything he doesn’t like about the league, few will listen to him, at least for now.

“I guess in the old days you could bring them in and meet them, have dinner with them, you find out the football intellect, find out their character,” Meyer added regarding the way things used to be, before the 52-hour period for talking only to player agents.

Actually, in the old days, the same thing happened: The best deals were done quickly, based on money. Rarely, a star player (like Reggie White and Peyton Manning) could slam the brakes on the process without the process moving on without him. In most cases, any player who agrees to visit a team before either side makes a decision sees all of his other viable options evaporate.

The process forces both sides to move quickly, and it compels player and team to recite vows before even meeting. It has led to disasters that were largely unavoidable, like when the Texans signed quarterback Brock Osweiler sight unseen.

“I don’t believe it should be that way,” Meyer said. “Not when you’re making organizational decisions. I’m not sure how that rule came about but to me that’s not good business.”

That rule that Meyer thinks isn’t good for business didn’t keep Meyer from doing business that way. The Jaguars were very active when it came to signing new players.

And, of course, Meyer has now set up the excuse he’ll use publicly and/or privately in the event that those players fail. He can say that he wouldn’t have signed those players if he had a chance bring them in and meet them, have dinner with them, find out their football intellect, find out their character.

  1. Not a good sign, maybe he should go back to college where he can leverage being at a top program over all the lesser programs to his advantage.

  2. Welcome to the NFL Urban! You have your work cut out for you….trying to resurrect a 1 win team.

  3. “It has led to disasters that were largely unavoidable, like when the Texans signed quarterback Brock Osweiler sight unseen.”
    ____________

    There was nothing preventing the Texans and Osweiler from meeting and at the time plenty of people called them out for that move. And if memory serves not only did they not meet him face-to-face a lot of key people never even spoke to him on the phone prior to his being signed.

  5. This is already shaping up to be a terrible administration for the Jags. He’s a square peg and the NFL as we all know is a round hole.

  6. Did Urban Meyer really complain about not being able to meet these free agents to see what type of character they have? Wow

  7. I guess Jags fans are at least hoping…when Urban Meyer “prematurely retires” AGAIN in 4-5 yrs,that he will leave Jacksonville a contender.

  8. If he doesn’t like FA when he has all the cap space in the world… just wait a couple years when they have to worry about the cap. And this pity party alone points to why Meyer is going to fail in the NFL.

    He’s spoiled and used to getting the top prospects to interview for him with total control over the roster with the players having zero power. In the NFL where players are going to making more than him… his authoritarian schtick isn’t going to work and the locker room is going to turn on him.

    Past that, he is used to the city and its media kissing his rear… it’s not going to go that way for him in the NFL. I see this ending as badly as Spurrier and Petrino.

  9. Maybe if you did your due diligence on the NFL you would have known ahead of time how it operates and not feel the need to complain already.

  11. Since it is the system in place he has to use it. Doesn’t mean he has to like it and can’t talk about it’s failures.

