49ers agree to deal with Tavon Wilson

Getty Images

The 49ers showed strong interest in safety Tavon Wilson and that interest was reciprocated by the free agent.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson and the 49ers have agreed to a deal. It is a one-year contract for the former Colt, Lion, and Patriot.

Wilson spent one season with the Colts after four-year runs with both the Lions and the Patriots. He was used mostly as a reserve last year and has started 45 of the 125 games he’s started during his nine years in the league.

Wilson has 383 tackles, eight interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, five sacks, and a forced fumble over the course of his career.

Jimmie Ward, Marcell Harris, and Tarvarius Moore are also on hand at safety for the 49ers.