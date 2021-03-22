Thirteen lawsuits have been filed against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Monday has brought a slew of new lawsuits accusing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct.

The number stood at seven when the day began, but, per multiple reports, has risen to 13 cases on Friday afternoon. Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee said last week that he had 12 clients ready to proceed with suits and that he’d spoken to 10 other women with similar accounts about Watson’s alleged misconduct while receiving massages.

Monday’s filings included an allegation of misconduct from this month and the others are all from the last year.

Watson has denied the accusations and his attorney called them “meritless” while saying further response would come this week. The NFL has opened an investigation into the allegations against Watson.