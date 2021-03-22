Anthony Walker wanted to join Browns because they’re “building something special”

USA TODAY Sports

In 2020, the Browns made the playoffs for just the second time since returning to the league in 1999. They also won their first postseason contest since 1994 — when Bill Belichick was their head coach.

Expectations will be higher in 2021, coming off an 11-5 season. But that’s exactly why former Colts linebacker Anthony Walker elected to sign with Cleveland as a free agent.

“When you see a team trending in the right direction, you want to be a part of that,” Walker said during his introductory press conference on Monday, via Keith Britton of Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan. “Seeing them play last year and seeing the pieces they’re adding this year, they’re building something special.”

Walker inked a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns, making him one of a few new defenders on the club. Cleveland also signed former Rams safety John Johnson and cornerback Troy Hill to beef up the secondary. The franchise picked up edge rusher Takk McKinley and re-signed linebacker Malcolm Smith as well.