Bengals re-sign punter Kevin Huber

Getty Images

The Bengals finished the season with a pair of specialists on expiring contracts. They moved to re-sign long snapper Clark Harris earlier this month, and now they’ve retained punter Kevin Huber.

Cincinnati announced Monday that the club has re-signed Huber to a one-year contract.

Huber was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2009 and has been the team’s punter ever since — missing only two regular-season games in that span. He reached a career high average of 47.2 yards per punt in 2020.

His 190 games played rank fourth in team history.