Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams restructure contracts

The Ravens have freed up a bit more cap space for the rest of their offseason maneuvering.

Defensive end Calais Campbell and defensive tackle Brandon Williams have both restructured their contracts with the team.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Campbell’s restructure cleared $3 million in cap space by converting a portion of his base salary into a signing bonus. Williams made a similar move that freed up $1.5 million for General Manager Eric DeCosta to use in future moves.

The Ravens have added tight end Josh Oliver and guard Kevin Zeitler this month. They also re-signed eight of their own players and saw seven members of the 2020 squad sign with other clubs.