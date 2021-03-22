Cardinals to sign Brian Winters, re-sign Max Garcia

Getty Images

The Cardinals weren’t done making moves on the offensive line when they added center Rodney Hudson and re-signed tackle Kelvin Beachum last week.

The team announced two more moves on Monday. They have agreed to sign veteran guard Brian Winters as a free agent and re-sign backup lineman Max Garcia. Both players agreed to one-year contracts.

Winters spent the first seven years of his career with the Jets and signed with the Bills after being cut loose last August. He made nine starts during the regular season, but closed out the year in a reserve role for the AFC East champs.

Garcia appeared in 21 games as a reserve the last two seasons. He started 41 games in four seasons with the Broncos before joining the Cardinals.