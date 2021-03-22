Chargers re-sign Stephen Anderson

Getty Images

The Chargers did not tender tight end Stephen Anderson as a restricted free agent earlier this month, but Anderson’s time with the Chargers did not come to a permanent end.

The team announced on Monday that Anderson has re-signed with the team. No terms were announced.

Anderson had eight catches for 106 yards on 139 offensive snaps last season. He also saw extensive special teams action while appearing in all 16 games. Anderson had 36 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns in 28 games for the Texans earlier in his career.

The Chargers signed Jared Cook and lost Hunter Henry during the first week at free agency. Donald Parham joins Cook and Anderson on the roster while Virgil Green remains a free agent.