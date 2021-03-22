Chris Conley agrees to deal with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans aren’t showing any signs of stopping their shopping spree.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Chris Conley. Conley joins Alex Erickson, Donte Moncrief, Chris Moore, and Andre Roberts as new additions to the receiver group in Houston.

The Texans have added around 30 players at all positions in free agency or trades since the start of the new league year last week.

Conley spent the last two seasons with Jacksonville after spending the first four years of his career with the Chiefs. He had 40 catches for 471 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season.