Colts planned to draft their QB of the future until Carson Wentz became available

Posted by Charean Williams on March 22, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT
Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Colts had stability for so long with Peyton Manning and then Andrew Luck that they barely knew what it meant not to have a franchise quarterback. But then Luck unexpectedly retired before the 2019 season.

That threw the team into a quarterback black hole.

The Colts went from Jacoby Brissett as their primary starter in 2019 to Philip Rivers as a bridge quarterback in 2020. Rivers retired after last season, putting the Colts back on the market for a starting quarterback.

Their Plan A was to draft their quarterback of the future despite holding the 21st overall choice.

The Colts ended up trading with the Eagles to get Carson Wentz, a former No. 2 overall pick.

“There’s no doubt [G.M.] Chris [Ballard] and I talked about that, and Mr. [Jim] Irsay, the three of us have talked about that together,” Reich told Albert Breer of SI.com. “That’s what you shoot for. So that’s the vision. When Andrew retired, we were looking for that long-term vision, what’s the next answer? First, was it going to be Jacoby? Jacoby did a nice job, and ultimately as highly as we thought about Jacoby, we didn’t feel like that was the long-term answer. And then, obviously, Philip was a great answer, but just the short answer. And then he retired.

“Was it going to be a draft pick? Honestly, I think Chris and I were thinking, somehow we were going to figure out how we were going to be able to draft the quarterback of our future. And then this thing came with Carson and it fell into our laps. And that’s the great thing about it, when it works that way, it almost makes you feel like it’s more meant to be because you can’t make this stuff up and you can’t manufacture it. “

Wentz is only 28 and finished third in league MVP voting in 2017, so the Colts may have found their quarterback of the future. Wentz, reunited with Reich in Indianapolis, needs this to work but so, too, do the Colts.

Otherwise, the Colts’ search for a franchise quarterback begins all over again.

“Now it’s our job as a team, as an organization to make it work,” Reich said. “And so, yeah, there’s no doubt we feel like Carson can be the long-term answer.”

4 responses to “Colts planned to draft their QB of the future until Carson Wentz became available

  1. Drafting your QB of the future at 21 when 4 other QBs are already taken usually gives you a bad QB. It can work out, but more than likely you will need multiple iteration of drafting a QB late in the first round to find a good one.

  3. Signing Carson Wentz is like having the number one pick in the draft. But also, NFL teams don’t have a good history of properly evaluating college QB’s. Because of that, there’s a very good chance you can find an elite QB at #21. Aaron Rodgers went 24th. Drew Brees went in the second round. Tom Brady was a 6th rounder. Russell Wilson went in the 3rd round. These guys are playing in the league right now. So don’t ever think that just because all the other teams are passing up a QB, that he can’t win Super Bowls. That just doesn’t reflect the history of the NFL draft. Kurt Warner wasn’t even drafted. Brett Favre went in round two. Joe Montana round three, and the list goes on and on.

  4. Good luck with that, Wentz has shown he is fragile in both departments. Not a good look for a franchise quarterback.

