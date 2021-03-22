Deshaun Watson facing 12th lawsuit

Getty Images

In a press conference last week, lawyer Tony Buzbee said he represents 12 women who would be filing lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct.

All 12 of those lawsuits have now been filed. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle brought word of the latest suit, which was the fifth to be filed against Watson on Monday.

One of the lawsuits filed earlier in the day alleges that Watson engaged in misconduct earlier this month. Buzbee said last Friday that he has spoken to 10 other women who have recounted similar episodes involving Watson.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin called the allegations “meritless” last week and said that the quarterback would have a response this week.