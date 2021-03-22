Dolphins sign Kai Locksley

Getty Images

The Dolphins have added a former college quarterback to their roster, but it does not appear that’s where Kai Locksley will be playing as he tries to make the team.

Locksley went on Twitter Sunday to share a picture of him signing a contract with the team. Locksley played 20 games at quarterback for UTEP in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that he will be vying for a spot at wide receiver in Miami.

During his time at UTEP, Locksley completed 53.1 percent of his passes while throwing nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also ran 237 times for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Locksley’s father Mike became the head coach at the University of Maryland in 2019. He was the Alabama offensive coordinator before making that move and coach his son’s teammate Tua Tagovailoa in his final years at the school.