First-round prospect Caleb Farley having back surgery Tuesday

Getty Images

One of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft will not be taking part in a Pro Day workout because of a back issue that needs to be repaired surgically.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that cornerback Caleb Farley will not be working out with the rest of Virginia Tech’s prospects because he’s having surgery on Tuesday. He will have a microdiscectomy performed by Dr. Robert Watkins.

Microdiscectomies deal with herniated discs in the back and are designed to be minimally invasive surgeries. A typical recovery time would likely have Farley ready to get on the field this offseason.

Farley opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He had 56 tackles, six interceptions and 19 passes defensed in 23 games for the Hokies.