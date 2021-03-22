Giants agree to deal with Adoree’ Jackson

Getty Images

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson had plans to visit the Eagles after meeting with the Giants, but he won’t be making it to Philadelphia.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jackson has agreed to a three-year deal with the team. The contract has a value of $39 million.

Jackson was released by the Titans earlier this month after he was limited to three games last season because of a knee injury. He had 200 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 33 passes defensed while with Tennessee.

The Jackson signing is the second in three days for the Giants. They also added wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Saturday and both moves address areas of considerable need for a team that’s been to the playoffs once in the last decade.