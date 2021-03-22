Gronk: Bucs can “definitely” be better offense next year

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski‘s return for a second season with the Buccaneers became official on Monday and he’s the latest piece of the Super Bowl champs to agree to stick around for another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

Gronkowski confirmed at a Monday press conference that he did speak to other teams while briefly dipping his toes into free agency, but always wanted to return to the “unbelievable” situation he found in Tampa. He also said that he thinks his return can be part of an even better performance in 2021.

The offense took some time to get into a groove in 2020, but the tight end believes that momentum will work in their favor as they take the field next season.

“I definitely do think we can be better on the offensive side of the ball,” Gronkowski said, via Scott Smith of the team’s website. “With so many players coming back, another offseason under our belt, another training camp under our belt, we can definitely continue where we left off.”

Running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown remain free agents, but the Bucs are otherwise running it back with the key parts of last year’s attack and that provides reason to think Gronkowski can be proven right this year.