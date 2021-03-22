Harris County district attorney declines comment on Deshaun Watson matter

Getty Images

Lawyer Tony Buzbee has said that he plans to provide information to Houston authorities for a potential prosecution of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Monday, the local prosecutor’s office opted not to weigh in on the situation.

Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, a spokesperson for the Harris County district attorney declined comment on Monday regarding the pending civil lawsuit filed against Watson.

“It would be inappropriate for the District Attorney’s Office to comment on a civil lawsuit, and we refrain from publicly discussing allegations in any matter until and if a criminal charge is filed,” Dane Schiller said in a statement. “We do this out of fairness to all.”

No criminal charges had been filed against Watson. Buzbee plans to send a package of information to the prosecutor for evaluation, with a request that a grand jury be convened.