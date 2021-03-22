Jared Goff: Michael Brockers apologized very quickly; we’re all good

Getty Images

Jared Goff and Michael Brockers have apparently squashed the beef.

Not that there seemed to be much to begin with. Before he, too, was traded from the Rams to the Lions, Brockers told TMZ that Matthew Stafford was a “level up” from Goff. On Monday, Brockers told Detroit media that he was just trying to pump up Rams fans and has a lot of respect for the QB.

Then during a radio interview with Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket, Goff said there were no hard feelings between the once and current teammates.

“Brock is one of my good friends, and a good teammate, and I get it. He apologized very quickly,” Goff said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “I love Brock. Sometimes it happens, but that guy is my guy. I love Brock and he reached out to me very quickly after that and [there’s] no ill will. We’re all good.”

Brockers and Goff have played together since the quarterback entered the league as Los Angeles’ No. 1 overall pick. The Rams also chose Brockers in the first round, back in 2012 when the franchise was still in St. Louis.