Kyle Fuller: Familiarity with Vic Fangio definitely drew me to Denver

Getty Images

When the Bears released cornerback Kyle Fuller last week, it didn’t take long for him to reach an agreement with the Broncos.

One of the biggest reasons why he chose Denver was the presence of head coach Vic Fangio. In 2018, Fuller led the league with seven interceptions and 21 passes defensed with Fangio as his defensive coordinator in Chicago.

So Fuller was excited to reunite with the coach.

“I was familiar with Vic, and that definitely drew me to Denver,” Fuller said, via Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ website. “We just seem to get along pretty naturally. … I like the way he goes about coaching and the game of football.”

Fuller said when the Bears released him last week, he “understood everything that was going on, so I just took it for what it was.” Fuller was due to make $14 million with Chicago in 2021.

The cornerback had played his entire career for the Bears, who selected him at No. 14 overall in 2014. In 96 career games, he’s recorded 19 interceptions and 82 passes defensed.