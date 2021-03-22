Lawrence Guy visiting Dolphins

Getty Images

The Patriots signed a former Dolphins defensive tackle in Davon Godchaux last week and the Dolphins are meeting with a free agent defensive lineman from New England this week.

According to multiple reports, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy is visiting with Miami.

Guy spent the last four seasons with the Patriots and only missed two of the 71 games the team played in the regular season and playoffs over that span. Guy had 235 tackles, seven sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries while with New England.

Guy’s first two seasons with the Patriots came while Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was still one of the team’s assistants and he’d join Adam Butler as defensive linemen following Flores to Miami if he strikes a deal with the team.