Lawsuit total against Deshaun Watson reaches 11

Lawyer Tony Buzbee has said 12 clients will sue Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, the official number has reached 11.

All of the civil complaints flow from alleged misconduct during message sessions. One of the newest lawsuits centers on an incident that allegedly happened in March 2021.

At Friday’s press conference, Buzbee said that the alleged misconduct continued even after Watson’s representatives were made aware of the first of the allegations.

Buzbee has 12 current clients, and he said he has spoken to more than 10 other potential plaintiffs. He has vowed to seek a grand jury to consider criminal charges against Watson.

The league continues to monitor and to investigate the situation. At some point, Watson could be disciplined under the Personal Conduct Policy. Before that, he could (in theory) be placed on paid leave pending the outcome of all litigation and potential prosecutions.