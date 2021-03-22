Matthew Stafford: It’s pretty impressive to watch Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford is officially a Ram, which means he’ll have to build chemistry with a new group of receivers.

Before Los Angeles announced the addition of DeSean Jackson — whose speed should give the club a deep threat, if healthy — Stafford talked about working with the club’s top two wideouts, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Both players have caught over 90 passes for the last two years, though they each fell just short of reaching 1,000 yards receiving in 2020.

“They just do an outstanding job of getting open,” Stafford said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “It’s pretty impressive to watch those two guys go. They both do it in their own unique way. They both have an understanding of the game that is pretty impressive — it jumps out on the tape, it jumps out from afar when you’re watching TV. And once they get the ball in their hands, they do a good job of running after the catch, which is huge in this league.”

Stafford also said he’s been in contact with Woods and Kupp since the trade went down. It remains to be seen what kind of offseason program the NFL will have, but the QB will have plenty of time to establish a rapport with his new group of weapons before Week 1.