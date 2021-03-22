Michael Brockers: So much respect for Jared Goff, was trying to pump up Rams fans

Getty Images

After the Rams agreed to trade Jared Goff to the Lions for Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Michael Brockers said that Stafford moved the Rams a “level up” at the quarterback position.

Brockers was a member of the Rams at the time of that comment, but that changed last week when Lions General Manager Brad Holmes and Rams General Manager Les Snead, Holmes’ former boss, hooked up for another trade. Brockers is now Goff’s teammate again and he told reporters Monday that he reached out to Goff to make sure there were no hard feelings.

“I just wanted to come to him as a man and let him know that I have so much respect for him, that wasn’t any shot against him — just trying to pump up the Rams’ (fan) base,” Brockers said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com.

Brockers signed a three-year deal with the Rams last year, which he said left him shocked to learn that he and Goff were going to be teammates once again this year. Thanks to his comments earlier this month, that shock came with a side of remorse.