Ola Adeniyi signing with Titans

Ola Adeniyi wasn’t tendered a contract as a restricted free agent by the Steelers and the linebacker has found a new home for the 2021 season.

Adeniyi’s agent Erik Burkhardt said that his client has agreed to a contract with the Titans. It’s a one-year deal for Adeniyi in Nashville.

Adeniyi played in 31 regular season games and a playoff game for the Steelers over the last two seasons. He saw most of his time on special teams, but did play 144 defensive snaps during the 2020 season. He’s been credited with 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three forced fumbles over the course of his career.

The Titans added another former Steeler linebacker last week when they signed Bud Dupree as a free agent.