Panthers waiving Lirim Hajrullahu

Getty Images

The Panthers are waiving kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Panthers carried Hajrullahu on their practice squad for a few weeks until Dec. 14 when a work visa issue forced the team to cut him.

The team re-signed him to a futures deal after the 2020 season.

Hajrullahu, 30, spent six seasons kicking in the Canadian Football League and was a two-time All-Star before signing with the Rams for training camp last summer. The Rams released him at the end of camp.

Hajrullahu was born in Kosovo before emigrating to Canada as a refugee.