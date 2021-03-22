Raiders sign Andre James to contract extension

Getty Images

After the Raiders traded Rodney Hudson last week, Andre James ostensibly inherited the starting center role in Las Vegas.

Now that’s been locked in.

The Raiders announced Monday that the club has signed James to a contract extension. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, that deal is for three years and worth $12.5 million, with about $6 million guaranteed.

James came to the club as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and the Raiders converted him from a college tackle to an NFL center. He started one game for an injured Hudson as a rookie in 2019, but did not play any offensive snaps in 2020.

James would have been a restricted free agent after the 2021 season.

Last week, Las Vegas signed former Houston center Nick Martin, who will presumably be James’ backup in Southern Nevada.