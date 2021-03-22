Raiders sign Darius Philon

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Darius Philon will try to restart his NFL career as a member of the Raiders.

The Raiders announced Philon’s signing on Monday. No terms of the deal were announced.

Philon was a 2015 Chargers sixth-round pick and he spent four seasons with the team before signing with the Cardinals as a free agent in March 2019. His stay with the team came to an end that August after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He has not signed by any NFL team for the rest of that year or in 2020.

Philon had 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in the 54 games he played while with the Chargers organization.