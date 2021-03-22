Report: Nick Easton is expected to visit Bengals, Texans

Getty Images

Veteran interior offensive lineman Nick Easton is expected to visit Cincinnati and Houston on free agent visits, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Saints have expressed interest in re-signing Easton if they can make it work cap-wise. New Orleans cut Easton in a salary-cap move last month.

Easton, 28, made nine starts at right guard in 12 games played for the Saints last season. He appeared in 52 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

He has appeared in 22 games the past two seasons after joining the Saints in 2019, playing both left and right guard. Easton spent two years with the Vikings, where he made starts at center and left guard.

Easton has appeared in 45 career games with 32 starts.