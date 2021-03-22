Report: Sammy Watkins will visit Ravens on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Ravens may be getting some help at receiver in the near future.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Sammy Watkins is flying to Baltimore on Monday night to meet with the organization on Tuesday.

Watkins was the No. 4 overall pick back in 2014, but with various injuries throughout his career has only eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving once.

He’s spent the last three years with the Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV. But he’s appeared in only 37 of a possible 48 games, and missed most of Kansas City’s playoff run to Super Bowl LV — though he did play in the game.

Watkins had 37 receptions for 421 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2020.

The Clemson product played his first three years for Buffalo, reaching 60 receptions for 1,047 yards with nine touchdowns in 2015. But the Bills declined his fifth-year option in the spring of 2017, leading to the club dealing him to the Rams for a second-round pick. Watkins caught 39 passes for 593 yards with L.A., leading the team with eight touchdown catches.

In all, Watkins has 321 receptions for 4,665 yards with 33 TDs in 86 career games.

With the league’s worst passing offense in 2020, Baltimore has been looking for some receiving help. The Ravens pursued JuJu Smith-Schuster before he elected to stay with the Steelers last week.