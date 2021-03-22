Shelby Harris thinks QBs should be worried about Broncos pass rush

Getty Images

The Broncos made a pair of moves last week to ensure continuity in their front seven on defense.

Denver picked up their option on Von Miller‘s contract and re-signed Shelby Harris to a three-year deal in moves they hope will make for a potent defense while they keep trying to build a successful offense. Harris believes that the effort will be a fruitful one.

Harris noted that the Miller-Bradley Chubb combo was productive in its one full season together and that the overall pass rush gives the defense the parts they need to match up with a talented group of quarterbacks in their division.

“We have a bunch of great quarterbacks in the AFC West,” Harris said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “But like you saw in the Super Bowl, the No. 1 way you get to a great QB is by pass rush. Pressure. I feel like we just fortified that, so I think every QB out there should be worried.”

The Broncos took a step backward defensively in Vic Fangio’s second season as their head coach. Failing to push that in the other direction wouldn’t help his chances of a fourth swing to get it right in Denver.