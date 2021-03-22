Steve Keim: No update on Larry Fitzgerald

Getty Images

The Cardinals signing A.J. Green last week seemed to suggest the door was closed for Larry Fitzgerald to return for a 18th season in 2021.

But when General Manager Steve Keim was asked about the longtime wide receiver, he had little update on the situation.

“We’ve texted a few times, but nothing to the extent of his intentions,” Keim said during his Monday press conference.

That means there’s still no definitive update on Fitzgerald and what he will do for the upcoming season. He is a free agent after signing a one-year deal with Arizona in Jan. 2020. But it’s unclear whether he would actually leave the desert for greener pastures.

Fitzgerald caught 54 passes for 409 yards with one touchdown in 2020 — all career lows. He had 75 receptions for 804 yards with four TDs in 2019.