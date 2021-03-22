Steve Keim was “shocked” when he saw Rodney Hudson would be released

USA TODAY Sports

When news broke the Raiders were going to release center Rodney Hudson last week, it came as a surprise to many — including Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim.

“Well like everybody, I saw the news that he was potentially going to be released, which shocked me because of the type of player that I saw on tape,” Keim said during his Monday press conference.

So Keim hopped on the phone with his Raiders counterpart, Mike Mayock, and the two sides were able to finalize a trade for the three-time Pro Bowl center.

“We tried to pull the trigger extremely quick. It took a matter of minutes to get the deal done,” Keim said.

The Cardinals got Hudson and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick, which is considerably more than the nothing Las Vegas would have gotten for releasing him. But Keim appears to feel Arizona got a player still in his prime with Hudson, who will turn 32 in July.

“I go back years ago to when I scouted him at Florida State and he’s still the same type of player that I saw there,” Keim said. “We had high grades across the board on him from [offensive line coach] Sean Kugler to our personnel department. So not only as a player what he brings to the table, but his leadership, the intangibles are really what excited us.”