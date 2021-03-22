Texans signing Hardy Nickerson

Getty Images

The Texans have been busy in the early stages of free agency, and that trend has continued.

Houston announced the signing of linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr. on Monday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nickerson spent his first three years with the Bengals before signing with the Vikings last year. He appeared in 14 games for the Vikings, recording a pair of forced fumbles and an interception. The linebacker has mainly played special teams in his career, though he was on the field for a total of 10 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps in 2020.

Nickerson’s father, Hardy Sr., was a fifth-round pick in 1987 and played 16 seasons for the Steelers, Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Packers.