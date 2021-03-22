Vikings, Patrick Peterson deal came together quickly

March 22, 2021
The Vikings have announced the one-year contract with cornerback Patrick Peterson. It took a few days for it to become official, but it only took a few hours for it to come together.

G.M. Rick Spielman, speaking to reporters on Monday, said that Peterson’s agent, Joel Segal, called Spielman last week to inquire as to whether the Vikings would be interested. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, they had a deal done within two hours.

Despite being called a one-year, $10 million deal, it’s actually an $8 million contract with another $2 million available in incentives. Of that amount, $1.5 million comes from playing time; the final $500,000 hinges on Peterson making the All-Pro team.

“I also know that he has a lot of football left,” Spielman said of Peterson. “I know he has a lot to prove to a lot of people. He didn’t have anything to prove to us.”

Peterson, who played 10 years in Arizona, also believes he has a lot left. He told reporters on Monday that he has envisioned playing 16 seasons.

Peterson explained that he was attracted to Minnesota by coach Mike Zimmer, given his ability to advance the careers of defensive backs. Still, Peterson said he never envisioned himself playing for a team other than the Cardinals.

He now will. Depending on how he performs in 2021, he could end up playing more than one of his remaining six seasons with the Vikings.

  1. It’s hard to buy a football jersey for a player on the the team you love because they might not be there the following season,,, that’s why I’m still into throwbacks jerseys instead of current players

  2. 1 year, $8 mil. Vikings have very young CB’s. I don’t see how this can be anything but a good signing. Even if he doesn’t play that good, it was $8 mil and 1 year to see it.

  3. redskinstexan says:
    March 22, 2021 at 12:04 pm
    It’s hard to buy a football jersey for a player on the the team you love because they might not be there the following season,,, that’s why I’m still into throwbacks jerseys instead of current players //////// You just need to analyze their contract and team situation!

  4. Great , now figure out HOW to bring Larry Fitzgerald home . Make the “3 DEEP” all over again
    “CARTER,MOSS,REED” the new 3 DEEP “JEFFERSON,THIELEN,FITZGERALD”

  6. RST is right though. Especially when buying jerseys as a gift for other people, you don’t want to get them someone you don’t know will be around a while. I got my mom a Thielen jersey last year instead of Jefferson because you never know how a rookie will pan out before they play. So she will have at least 2 seasons with Thielen actually playing. I like throwbacks but I always like to wear a current player during the season. I have Thielen and Smith right now.

  7. “Still, Peterson said he never envisioned himself playing for a team other than the Cardinals.”

    Neither did we Cards fans…at first. The thrilling kick returns of his rookie season (he returned four punts for touchdowns, one a 99-yard walk-off punt return in overtime) disappeared as he became business minded.

    His me-first attitude bloomed as he flirted with leaving the team feeling his talents were being wasted. Then he welcomed Coach Kliff by blowing off voluntary workouts. This came before his 6-game PED suspension, a pitiful event in which Peterson had the nerve to ask the team to assist him financially when the game checks stopped.

    The hero turned into a financially insolvent cheater. Now the Vikings can field a guy who is not afraid to orchestrate a defense photo in the end zone after recovering a fumble, while his team trails by 20+ points.
    Good luck, Patrick. Vikings

