Vikings, Patrick Peterson deal came together quickly

Getty Images

The Vikings have announced the one-year contract with cornerback Patrick Peterson. It took a few days for it to become official, but it only took a few hours for it to come together.

G.M. Rick Spielman, speaking to reporters on Monday, said that Peterson’s agent, Joel Segal, called Spielman last week to inquire as to whether the Vikings would be interested. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, they had a deal done within two hours.

Despite being called a one-year, $10 million deal, it’s actually an $8 million contract with another $2 million available in incentives. Of that amount, $1.5 million comes from playing time; the final $500,000 hinges on Peterson making the All-Pro team.

“I also know that he has a lot of football left,” Spielman said of Peterson. “I know he has a lot to prove to a lot of people. He didn’t have anything to prove to us.”

Peterson, who played 10 years in Arizona, also believes he has a lot left. He told reporters on Monday that he has envisioned playing 16 seasons.

Peterson explained that he was attracted to Minnesota by coach Mike Zimmer, given his ability to advance the careers of defensive backs. Still, Peterson said he never envisioned himself playing for a team other than the Cardinals.

He now will. Depending on how he performs in 2021, he could end up playing more than one of his remaining six seasons with the Vikings.