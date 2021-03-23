49ers sign Jordan Willis to one-year deal

Getty Images

The 49ers lost defensive lineman Kerry Hyder to a division rival on Tuesday, but the team announced it has re-signed defensive lineman ﻿Jordan Willis﻿ to a one-year deal.

The 49ers originally acquired Willis in a trade with the Jets on Oct. 27. He appeared in seven games and made 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season with San Francisco.

Willis entered the NFL as a third-round choice of the Bengals in 2017.

He has played games with the Bengals (2017-19), Jets (2019-20) and 49ers. Willis has appeared in 50 games with two starts and has totaled 63 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.