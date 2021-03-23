49ers sign Zach Kerr

Getty Images

The 49ers announced Tuesday they signed defensive lineman Zach Kerr to a one-year deal.

The Panthers released Kerr last week to save $1.3 million on their salary cap.

Kerr, 30, appeared in 13 games in 2020, his only season in Carolina. He made four starts and had 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and nine quarterback hits.

He also has played for the Colts, Broncos and Cardinals in his seven seasons.

Kerr originally entered the NFL after signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has appeared in 88 career games with 16 starts.

Kerr has totaled 167 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.