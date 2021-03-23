A.J. Green: Playing with DeAndre Hopkins will make my job easier

Getty Images

A.J. Green was “The Guy” at receiver in Cincinnati for most of his career, and he played like it.

He rewarded the Bengals for selecting him at No. 4 overall in 2011 by recording five consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards to start his career. Green has six overall.

But as he moves to Arizona for the 2021 season, Green is looking forward to playing alongside DeAndre Hopkins, who is arguably the league’s best active receiver.

“I’m very excited about that,” Green said during his introductory press conference, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Ten years playing in an offense where I’m the focal point to take away every week, coming to this offense having all the other guys … it’s going to make my job a lot easier.”

Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards with six touchdowns in 2020, his first season with Arizona. Green missed all of 2019 due to injury, but was able to play all 16 contests in 2020 with 47 receptions for 523 yards.

If Green has more left in the tank, Arizona is probably a good place for him to show it as defenses will almost certainly roll coverage toward the clear and present threat of Hopkins.