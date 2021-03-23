Adoree’ Jackson: Everything Joe Judge said lined up with what I want to be

Getty Images

After the Titans released him last week, former first-round pick Adoree’ Jackson has found a new home with the Giants.

He mentioned during his introductory press conference on Tuesday that his new teammates Logan Ryan, Darnay Holmes, Jabrill Peppers, and John Ross all helped recruit him to the club. Ryan and Jackson played in the same defensive backfield in Tennessee for Jackson’s first three pro seasons.

But then there’s head coach Joe Judge and the type of team he wants to establish. That apparently piqued Jackson’s interest.

“What sold me was just [Judge] being straight forward and straight up,” Jackson said Tuesday, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “It was comfortable just being able to talk to a coach, your head coach — being that comfortable and talk face to face, a laugh here, a laugh there, and to be able to kinda relate, in a sense, and understand each other. So that’s one of the things that sold me about this culture he’s bringing, it’s something that you feel and you know.

“Everything that he was saying was lining up with what I wanted to be as a player and what I wanted to do as player for the team aspect, it just made sense for me.”

Jackson has missed significant playing time over the last two seasons, sustaining a foot injury in 2019 and a knee injury that kept him out of all but three regular-season games in 2020. But if he’s healthy, Jackson could be a solid addition to New York’s secondary.