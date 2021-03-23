Christian Jones visiting Bears

Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Christian Jones paid a visit to a familiar place on Tuesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Jones had a meeting with the Bears at their facility. Jones played for the Bears from 2014 until 2017.

He moved on to the Lions on a two-year contract in 2018 and signed an extension through 2021, but wound up being released earlier this month. Jones started 42 games during his time in Detroit and compiled 177 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was not around during Jones’ time with the team, but new defensive coordinator Sean Desai was a defensive quality control coach all four years.