Corey Davis coming in with understanding that Sam Darnold is the guy

Wide receiver Corey Davis doesn’t know what the Jets are going to do with the second overall pick in this year’s draft, but that didn’t impact his decision about signing with the team as a free agent.

Davis agreed to a three-year deal with the Jets last week amid uncertainty about whether Sam Darnold or a rookie taken with that selection will be the starting quarterback in 2021. Davis told reporters on Tuesday that he is joining the team with the mindset that it will be Darnold under center when the team gets on the field.

“The situation, it is what it is,” Davis said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Obviously I’m coming in with my understanding that Sam is the guy. That doesn’t scare me away at all. I’ve seen Sam do great things.”

Darnold is currently the quarterback of the Jets and Davis has no control over what General Manager Joe Douglas might do to change that in the weeks to come, which makes that answer about the only one the wideout can give at the moment. Given the situation, it’s unlikely Davis will be surprised if his understanding about the quarterback picture changes in the near future.