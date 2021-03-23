DeVonta Smith not worried about difference between NFL and college

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s size didn’t keep him from being a productive player at Alabama and he doesn’t see why it would hinder him in the NFL.

Smith revealed on Monday that he weighs 170 pounds, which is about the same as he weighed while he was winning the Heisman Trophy last season. At the same press conference, Smith told reporters that he doesn’t expect the transition to the professional ranks to cause him any great difficulty.

“I feel like it’s not going to be any different than college. I have played in the SEC. I feel like it’s the toughest conference there is,” Smith said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. “I know a lot of people that are bigger than me that have more problems than me, so I’m not worried about it at all.”

Some teams may have more concern than Smith about what the next level holds, but it will only take one team that shares his view for Smith to come off the board early in April.