Eagles sign Joe Flacco

March 23, 2021
Joe Flacco has found his new NFL home, and it’s close to his hometown.

Flacco has signed with the Eagles, his agent announced.

It’s a homecoming for Flacco, who grew up in Audubon, New Jersey, not far from Philadelphia.

It’s also a sign that the Eagles wanted a veteran backup who will mentor Jalen Hurts. Although the Eagles haven’t definitively stated that Hurts is their starter for 2021, it seems likely that Hurts will start and Flacco will back him up.

The 36-year-old Flacco started four games for the Jets last season and eight games for the Broncos the year before. Prior to that he played for the Ravens from 2008 to 2018.

  5. The Philly fans will give Flacco a lot of flak if he gets in and doesn’t play well.

  7. I just dont get why Flacco doesn’t retire. He’s not that good anymore and should have enough money for the next 10 life times.

  10. This is a really smart addition to Philly. You have to have a backup QB in the NFL because many teams will have their QB get nicked up and miss a game or two (or in Dak’s place the rest of the season) and you must have at least someone serviceable in there to at least give the team a punchers chance of winning. This was a good signing but I’ll have to wait till I see how much $$$ before I condone this deal because the NFL is all about the the money.

  12. Poor, bordering on ridiculous choice. Flat-foot Flacco backing up fleet-of-foot Hurts? Concrete-shoe Joe subbing for jumpin’ Jalen?? A past-his-prime pocket passer backing up a young RPO scrambler? If Flacco ever had to play, they’d have to install a radically different offense. He must have come cheap. Very cheap. If he ever has to play… ugh.

  13. mikeyb….Foles is under contract for 2 more years with the Bears so they would have to trade for him AND pay him. He is still playing on his Jaguars contract. Also…Flacco actually was way better in 2020 on the terrible Jets. 6td/3int. Foles had 2td/5int with the Bears…the same Bears that were way better with Trubisky and made the playoffs.

  14. Why would you sign a backup that has no similarities to the starter. If he goes in the game the whole team has adjust to his style of immobility.

  16. Nothing left in the tank and not ready to work with Hurts. Not excited about this signing.

  17. So, then, the Eagles will not be taking a quarterback at No. 6. R-i-i-i-i-i-n-n-n-g: Bill Belichick calling: How ’bout our No. 1 and Stephone Gilmore for your No. 1.

  19. How odd it would have sounded, three years ago on Super Bowl night, to tell an Eagles fan that three years from then, their coach would be the Chargers receivers coach and their QBs would be the guy who just got benched in the college championship game and Joe Flacco.

    How strange that would have sounded. Sounds kind of strange now, too.

  20. I was really hoping to see Nick Foles back in Philly but then I was impressed with Joe Flacco when I watched his games from last year. The Jets offense had issues, but when he had reasonable protection, he looked great. I’m most surprised that one of the QB-needy teams didn’t sign him. Seeing him again, after not watching him for a few years, I was impressed.

  22. OMG! The Eagles just wasted millions. I am sure that there is at least one Eagles fan ready to throw a car battery after this signing.

  24. Jason Harshman says:
    March 23, 2021 at 6:47 pm

    mikeyb….Foles is under contract for 2 more years with the Bears so they would have to trade for him AND pay him. He is still playing on his Jaguars contract. Also…Flacco actually was way better in 2020 on the terrible Jets. 6td/3int. Foles had 2td/5int with the Bears…the same Bears that were way better with Trubisky and made the playoffs.

    -__________________________________________________________________________________

    You are 100% correct, Jason. I heard a lot of Eagles fans clamoring for them to trade for Foles, and that’s why I posted that.

  27. Philly has a cap issue this season with the Wentz deal gone bad, Joe is a good addition, a vet QB, he will definitely help out.

